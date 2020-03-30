|
Shirley J. Lenz 1937—2020
Shirley J. Lenz, 82, of Lena, died Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Lena Living Center. Shirley was born July 27, 1937 in Freeport, the daughter of Morris and Edna (Backus) Harnish. Shirley married Rodney A. Lenz February 25, 1957 in Martintown, Wisconsin. She enjoyed fishing and traveling with her family. Surviving are her husband, Rodney Lenz of Freeport; son, Timothy (Gwen) Lenz of Pecatonica; daughter, Dawn Smith of Freeport; six grandchildren, Erica, Grace, Julia, Nicole, Shannon, and Sara; two great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wayne. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Alzheimer's Research in her memory. Please sign Shirley's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020