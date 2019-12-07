|
Shirley Jean Rudisill 1937—2019
Shirley Jean Rudisill, 82, of Freeport, died Thursday, Decemeber 5, 2019. Shirley was born December 1, 1937 in Red Oak, Illinois, the daughter of Dale and Lizzette Paxton. She married Merle L. Rudisill in Red Oak on June 15, 1963. Shirley worked for W.T. Rawleigh. She was a member of Red Oak Methodist Church and Laurel Street Church of God. She enjoyed volunteering for F.H.N. & Salvation Army. Surviving are her husband, Merle of Freeport; daughter, Karen Porterfield of Brodhead, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Joel (Katie) Porterfield, Chris Porterfield, and Mathew (Karissa) Porterfield; four great-grandchildren, Avery, Lennon, Ezra, and Malachi. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Howard Paxton; son-in-law, Tom Porterfield; and two sisters, Ethel Mantzke and Dorothy Meiers. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wedensday Decemeber 11, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Rich will officate. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday Decemebr 10, 2019 also at Burke Tubbs. In lieu of flowers a memroial has been established for Parkinson's research in Shirley's memroy. Please sign her guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019