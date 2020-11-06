Shirley Joan Oppold 1935—2020
Shirley Joan Oppold, 85, of Stockton IL, passed away November 2, 2020 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. She was born February 12, 1935 to William and Pearl Roemer. She married Joseph Edward Oppold Jr. on June 5, 1953. Shirley loved spending time with her family, reading books, cleaning her house, baking goodies, listening and dancing to polka music, traveling, and being a snowbird during the cold winters with her sons in sunny southern California. She will be dearly missed by many family members and friends: her sons, Joseph (David Norgard) of West Hollywood, California, and Jerry (Trisha) Oppold of Stockton; her two grandchildren Brooke (Grant) Pierce of Sun Prairie, WI, and David (Morgan Smith) Craig of Stockton; two great grandchildren, Marshall and Jordan Pierce of Sun Prairie, WI; her sister, Marilyn Shay of Freeport; her four sisters-in-law, Vera Boswell of Winnebago, Shirley Oppold of Pearl City, Cass Oppold of Stockton, and Betty Durray of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Edward Oppold Jr, parents William and Pearl Roemer, and her brother, Roland Roemer. Funeral services are being planned for a future date. Interment will be at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton, next to her husband. A memorial fund has been established in Shirley's name at the Stockton Public Library. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com
.