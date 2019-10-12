Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Church
Sidney Felder


1926 - 2019
Sidney Felder Obituary
Sidney Felder 1926—2019
Sidney F. Felder, 93, formerly of Freeport, Illinois, was born in DeKalb, Illinois to George and Mary Ann Felder. He passed away October 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband for over 69 years of Betty Felder nee Graham; loving father of Christine (Gene) Helfrich and Douglas (Candice) Felder; cherished grandfather of Mark Felder, Lisa (Christopher) Hain, Bethany Felder, Brian Felder, Todd (Sarah) Helfrich, Benjamin (Christynne) Helfrich, and Daniel Helfrich; and proud great grandfather of three.
Sid graduated from DeKalb High School and served in the Navy from 1944-1947. He received his bachelor's degree in education from Northern Illinois University. He taught history, physical education and coached for many years beginning at Malta Junior High, then at Durand High School and Freeport High School.
A visitation will be Friday, October 18 from 9 am until time of the Mass at 10 am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery in Freeport, IL. Funeral information 847-998-1020.

Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
