Sidney Gene Klinger 1938—2019
Sidney Gene Klinger, 81, of Pecatonica, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Generations at Neighbors in Byron. He was born February 5, 1938 in Freeport, the son of George Elko Klinger and Helen Mae (Guth) Klinger. He graduated from Pleasant Prairie Academy in German Valley in 1956. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was awarded Marine of the month. Sidney married Janet Evelyn Wente on July 21, 1962 at Faith United Methodist Church in Freeport. He met his future bride in Chicago when he was a driving instructor and teaching Janet how to drive. He farmed, worked as an investigator for the Illinois Secretary of State and was comptroller for Lou Bachrodt Chevrolet in Rockford for 35 years. He was a member of the A.W. Rawson 145 AF & AM Masonic Lodge in Pecatonica and the Scottish Rite Bodies in the Valley of Freeport. At age 16 he earned his pilot license and was the youngest pilot in Illinois at that time.
Sidney's family would like to thank Dr. Jon Strutzenberg, Generations at Neighbors and Mercy Hospice for their excellent care. Also thanks to family and friends for their love and support with a special thanks to Sandy Klinger for her help and support.
Sidney is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Klinger of Pecatonica; son, Jeff (Patty) Klinger of Tuscon, AZ; daughter, Lorraine Schardt of Roscoe; grandson, Colton Klinger of Sterling; granddaughter, Lindsey Schardt of Roscoe; step-grandson, William Vance of Tuscon, AZ; former daughter-in-law, Michelle Klinger of Sterling; brothers, Wayne Klinger of Winnebago, Neil (Cindy) Klinger of Pecatonica; sister, Sandy Klinger of Rockford; several nephews and nieces.
Sidney is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Melvin Klinger, Jerry Klinger, Lynn Klinger.
There will be a private family visitation at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Private burial at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery near Pecatonica. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019