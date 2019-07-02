|
Stanley K. Plum 1935—2019
Stanley K. Plum, 83, died Sunday June 30, 2019 in his home. He was born July 19, 1935 in Nora Township, the son of Clarence and Muriel (West) Plum. Stanley served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956 while stationed in Germany . He was a member of the American Legion. He retired from North Kansas City Hospital. Surviving are his brother Rodney(Sharon) Plum of Freeport, sister Diane Kaufman of Denver, Co. and sister-in-law Georgia Plum of Mo. Nephews Rick(Cindie) Logemann of Marion, Iowa, Rich Plum of Freeport, Rodney Plum II, Joel(Molly) Plum, Jody(Sally Funk)Plum, all of Freeport. Nieces, Vicki Logemann of West Allis, Wi, Debi Kaufman of Denver, Co, Janet Parker of Mo. Great-nieces and nephews Erin(Ike) Light of Cedar Rapids, IA, Bret Logeman of Marion, IA, Jimmy (Ashley Shippy) Plum, Crystal Plum of Freeport. Jennifer Plum of Freeport, Heather Plum of Madison, Wi, Brooke(Keegan Bottoms) Plum, Maggie Plum of Freeport, Brannon Kaufman of Englewood, Co, Maria (Alan) Heintz of Waukesha, WI, Tonya Desjardins and Alyssa Parker, both of Mo. Great-great nieces and nephews Jacoby and Brogan Light of Cedar Rapids, IA, Charly Logemann of Marion, IA, Lilly Flack. Jaylen Cashaw, Zeke, Zander and Rylan Plum, Avaya Gaines all of Freeport and Caleb and Vivian Heintz of Waukesha, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, Roger, Donye and sister Darlene Logemann. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday July 5, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. John McIntosh of Cedarville Baptist Church, officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens . A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign Stanley's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 2 to July 4, 2019