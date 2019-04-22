|
Stephen Fahr 1948—2019
Stephen C. Fahr, age70 of Winslow, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. He was born May 13, 1948 in Freeport, the son of Edgar and Marion (Wenzel) Fahr. Stephen married Lucinda "Cindy" Duerst on August 10, 1974 at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello, WI. He graduated in the class of 1966 from Lena-Winslow High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1970 with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture. Stephen was a former manager of the Northwest Co-op, starting in 1973, and farmed for numerous years in the area. He was a lifetime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Stephen is survived by his wife Lucinda "Cindy" of Winslow; son Christopher Fahr of Winslow; daughter Sarah (Nicholas) Baker of Monroe, WI; grandchildren Nathaniel and Cameron Baker; mother Marion Fahr of Lena; and brother Paul (Bethany) Fahr of Winslow. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lena. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lena with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. Officiating will be Pastor Miho Yasukawa. Interment will take place at the Lena Burial Park. Luncheon will follow at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019