Dr. Stephen R. Perry 1949—2020
After a courageous battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Dr. Stephen R. Perry passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Dr. Perry was born in Chicago on April 12, 1949, to Albert and Marian. He grew up in Hickory Hills, Illinois, with his four siblings: Mark, Gale, Dee Dee, and Lisa. After graduating from Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, Illinois, he received a wrestling scholarship to Indiana University and graduated with a degree in business in 1971.
After a brief career in banking, he found his calling as a chiropractor, graduating with a Doctorate of Chiropractic from National University of Health Sciences in 1978. Dr. Perry opened his first practice in Savanna, Illinois, and eventually settled in Freeport, Illinois, where he owned Perry Chiropractic Center for 32 years and raised his three children.
Throughout his life, Dr. Perry continued to pursue an interest in business, trading commodities on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and publishing two books on the stock market. He retired in 2013 and spent his retirement years living between the Philippines and the Chicago suburbs with his wife, Flora.
Dr. Perry was a man of conviction and intense curiosity. He was a faithful Catholic and a steadfast patriot. Always intrigued by the world around him, Dr. Perry was an avid reader, a student of history, and a passionate traveler.
Dr. Perry is survived by his wife, Flora; his three children, Alicia (Norbert) Rucinski, Emily Hatteberg (Srdjan Savanovic), and Brett Perry; his three grandchildren, Layla Rucinski, Gwenyth Rucinski, and Neven Savanovic; and the mother of his children, Kathleen Lennon.
For a schedule of services, visit https://www.hjfunerals.com/obituaries/2020/10/06/dr-stephen-r-perry/
