Stephen Rodemeyer 1940—2019
Steve was born and raised in Freeport, Illinois, graduating from Aquin Catholic High School in 1958. He then earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry at the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN, working summer jobs at Burgess Battery Co, Freeport, and GE Research Center, Schenectady, NY. He received his PhD in Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. Steve married Risa in 1965, and they moved together to South Bend, IN, and then to Fresno, CA. They had two daughters, and Steve worked in the Chemistry department and later directed the Honors College at California State University, Fresno. He was well known as an excellent teacher and mentor, and was selected for the first Excellence in Teaching award in 1994. He also received the first President's Award of Excellence in 2001-02. He was an active member in the American Chemical Society throughout his career, and even after he retired.
Steve was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Risa Rodemeyer, his parents, Florian and Ethel Rodemeyer, his brother-in-law, Edward Hughes, and his mother-in-law, Maria Anna Seelecke.
He is survived by his daughters, Lanei and Adine, his daughter-in-law, Kathryn, and his grandchildren, Gwen, Andrew, Maggie, Ivy, and Kilian. He is also survived by his sisters, Peg Hughes and Jane Bicksler, his brother-in-law, Jim Bicksler, and his nieces and nephew, Eliz, Meg, Robyn, Chris, Abby, and Beth, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Stephen and Risa Rodemeyer Organic Scholarship" fund or the "Risa Rodemeyer Global Culture Scholarship" at:
http://www.fresnostate.edu/alumni/scholarship/give.html
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020