Steven Wichman 1954—2020
Steven Ellis Wichman, 65 of Manchester, IA, passed away on Feb 19th, 2020 in Freeport, IL. He was born on April 8, 1954 in Freeport, IL the son of Clark and Barbara (Smith) Wichman. He married Lynn Ann (Walters) Wichman April 26, 2003 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA. Survived by wife Lynn Ann (Walters) Wichman, his four sons; Jeremy (Alice) Wichman, Doug Wichman, Adam (Ashley) Wichman, and Matthew Wichman ; grandchildren;Tyler, Zach, Nathan, Cierra, Tucker, Levi, Raylee, Sylias, sisters; Linda (Timothy) Quinn, Cindy (Jeffrey) Smith, Vicki (Ronald) Watson, Elaine (Wayne) Gift. He was preceeded by parents Clark and Barb Wichman, father in-law Martin E Walters and brother in-law Todd Walters.
Funeral services were held at 12:00 PM Noon on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Cornerstone Church at 18141 222nd Street Manchester, IA. Pastor Joe Camp officiated the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020