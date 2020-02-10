|
|
Susie Hiroko Field 1928—2020
Susie Hiroko Field, 91, of Freeport, died Friday February 7, 2020 at Liberty Village Manor Court of congestive heart failure. Susie was born February 18, 1928 in Miyagi-ken, Japan, the third daughter of Motoo and Takeyo Hisamichi. She graduated from a Tokyo dressmakers' college and worked for a U.S. Army Colonel and his family as a nanny, housekeeper, and dressmaker. She met her husband, Eugene L. Field, while he served in the Korean Conflict in Japan, and married on January 8, 1954 in the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Mr. Field passed away January 25, 1995. Susie worked at Burgess Battery and Micro Switch/Honeywell till retirement. Susie enjoyed sewing clothes for her children, making quilts, flower gardening, and cooking. She liked watching Sumo wrestling on Japan TV, and was a fan of Rod Stewart. Surviving are her two sons and daughter, Robert Field, Dixon, IL.; Tom Field, Freeport, and Jeannie (Dennis) Brinkmeier, Freeport. Five grandchildren, Timothy, Trisha, and Eric Field; Nathan Yeske, Atlanta, GA; Kara Quitno, Ohio; Seven great-grandchildren, Noah and Aly Field; Willow, Mylo, and Stone Yeske; Isaiah and Isaac Field; and Arianna Quitno; sisters, Kikuko Komaba, Shizuko Miura, of Japan; sisters-in-law, Opal Field, Linda Field, and Darlene (Jack) Breit of Rockford, Also surviving are many nieces nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in the United States and Japan. Susie was preceded in death by parents Motoo and Takeyo Hisamichi, her husband, brother Motoe Hisamichi, three sisters Mieno Maehata, Katsue Iwai, and Kachiko Kikuchi, of Japan; father-in-law, Marshall Field, and mother-in-law, Francis Bates, brothers-in-law, Marshall, Ronald, and Virgil Field. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at Walker Mortuary Funeral Home. Pastor and Grandson, Nate Yeske, will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Susie's guestbook and share a memory at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020