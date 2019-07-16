|
|
Teresa Ann Hansen 1951—2019
Teresa Ann Hansen, 67, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on August 24, 1951 in Freeport to Robert and Janet (Witters) Simmons. She received her Master's of Science in Nursing and would marry Leon Hansen on February 15, 1975 in Monroe, WI.
Survivors include her husband Leon Hansen; daughter Kirsten Hansen; sons Kory Hansen and Kevin Hansen; grandchildren Brionah and Hayden Hansen; sisters Bobbi (Tony) Balsamo and Kim (Gene) Dikkers; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved.
She was preceded in death by her mother Janet (Witters) Simmons, father Robert Simmons, and brother Robert Simmons Jr.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 16 to July 18, 2019