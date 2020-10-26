Teresa M. Jones 1932—2020
Teresa M (Garland) Jones, 88, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Walnut Acres due to complications from COVID19. She was born on June 2, 1932 in Harmon, IL to Amos and Irma (Sorenson) Garland and moved to Freeport as a child. She married John L. Jones on December 9, 1950. Teresa worked for many years in data entry at Micro Switch before going to the State Bank. She finished her working career at Trustmark Insurance. She loved spending time with her family, bowling and going to the casino. Teresa is survived by her sons, Mark Jones of Freeport, Jim (Jolene) Jones of Stockton and Brett (Bonnie) Jones of Stockton; daughter Chris Lien of Freeport; daughter-in-law Linda Jones of Harlingen, TX; sister, Ilene (Robert) Larson of Freeport; brother, Harold (MaryAnn) Garland of Chehalis, WA, and brother Daniel Garland of Morrison, IL; 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, John (Linda); sisters, Jacqueline, Jane and Shirley; brothers Larry, Amos and Michael; and great-grandsons, Zarin and Channing. Teresa's family will have a private ceremony following cremation and there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences can be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
.