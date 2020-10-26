Oh the memories I have of time with Tess, sitting in her kitchen, cookouts, playing in her back yard when I was a wee one, bowling with her and Mom for years. When bowling, her and mom could only have 1 beer and the hot flashes would hit . We would laugh so hard at those two and both would say you just wait! Whelp they paid us back three fold on that one. I cherish every moment spent with Tess. Forever in my ❤

Debbie Yoder

