Thelma Duft 1915—2020
Thelma Duft passed away on November 28, 2020 at the golden age of 105. She was born to Fred and Martha (Borchardt) Scheider on October 28, 1915 at home on their farm east of Lena. Her mother drove her to school in Damascus by horse and buggy. The family moved to McConnell when she was in third grade. During her high school years, she rode in the train caboose to-and-from Winslow each day. On March 17, 1934, she married Francis Holmes. Since she was an only child, she was happy to join his family of 13. They lived on a farm east of Lena. She was a help mate to Francis by doing chores, milking cows, and doing many other jobs associated with farming. When he retired, they moved to Lena. Francis passed away of pancreatic cancer at the age of 65. Years later, she married Bill Duft and they eventually moved into the apartments associated with the Lena Nursing Home. After Bill passed away, she continued to live in the apartment and drove her car until she was 97. Almost 150 people attended her 100th birthday celebration. She is survived by four children: Kay (Bruce) Overson of San Diego, CA; Dean (Arlene) Holmes of Lena; David (Diana) Holmes of Erie, PA; and Kevin (Ginny) Holmes of Mesa, AZ. And her 7 grandchildren: Kay's twins Christopher (Lilly) Overson and Christine (David) Hatch of San Diego; Dean's Sons Neil (Lisa Wallace) of Lena and Craig (Deborah) of Pearl City; David's son Derek (Rebekah) and daughter Denise Holmes of Erie, PA; Kevin's daughter Rachel (Randy) Stauner of Mesa, AZ. Also, her great grand children and great-great grand children are; Craig's stepson Scott (Jennifer) Musser and their son Kellen and daughter Kinley; Derek's sons Dakota and Drake Holmes and step children Ashley and Adam Sinners. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and step daughter Helen (Eugene) Roe and their family. She was preceded in death by both husbands, her son-in-law, Bruce Overson, and step daughter Doris Johnson. When the children were young she was their 4H leader. She worked at the Stephenson County Treasurer's Office for many years. She was always active in the St. John's Lutheran Church Women's Club, Church Bazaar and played the organ twice each Sunday for many years. As a member of the Stephenson County Home Bureau-Waddams Unit, she held many positions. Her last position was as activities chairman and she loved to find something challenging for the ladies to figure out. She loved to sew and made quilts for everyone in her family, church bazaars and fund raisers for the nursing home. She loved to travel and once said that during her lifetime, she went from churning butter to visiting the space center. She will be remembered for her card playing abilities and was always ready for a "hand of cards". She usually won. Special thanks to Lena Living Center and FHN Hospice for their care and compassion. A memorial has been established for St. John's Lutheran Church and should be mailed to Leamon Funeral Home, 210 W. Main Street, Lena, IL. 61048. Private family services will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Possibly at a later date a memorial service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
