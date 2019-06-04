|
Theo J. Walder 1926—2019
Theo Jean Walder age 92 of Dixon died Saturday June 1, 2019. She was born to Robert and Gertrude Lincoln on November 4, 1926 in Rock City, Illinois. Theo graduated from Freeport HS in 1944 and Rockford School of Beauty Culture in 1945. She owned and operated the Theo Jean Shoppe in Freeport where she met her future husband, Warren Walder. They were married in Freeport on May 22, 1949. After Warren's death on Dec. 13, 1994 she married Harold Rhodes on August 2, 1997 and he preceded her in death July 1, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her sister Doris Rees, and her son Gregory Lincoln Walder.
Theo is survived by her son Kirk Walder of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, her daughter Lori Carroll of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, granddaughters Christy Reno of Oklahoma City and Diann Reno of Olney, Texas, nephew Kim Rees of Freeport.
A memorial service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Dixon. Visitation will be on Friday June 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM till time of service at the church hall. Burial of cremains will follow the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden in Dixon. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Dixon, Heritage Square, or the .
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 4 to June 6, 2019