THEODORE MARTIN ALBER 1943—2019
Theodore Martin Alber, 75, of Phoenix, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Phoenix. Mr. Alber, the retired entrepreneur, was born on November 10, 1943 in Freeport, IL to the late Willy and Emma (Klotz) Alber.
Ted was a 1961 graduate of Aquin High School in Freeport, Illinois. He served in the US Army for 1961-1965. He came back to Freeport to build his enterprise, meet his wife, Marjorie, and start his family. After working at the FS gas station, he began Ted Alber Service Center where he repaired cars, founded Alber Towing & Recovery, and Ted Alber Suzuki. In 1989, he moved to Tempe, Arizona. After a couple of Exxon gas stations, he joined son Chris in the Steamex Carpet Cleaning business until his retirement in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willy and Emma Alber and siblings, Edith Dadez, Mary Scudder and Rose Pontnack. Ted is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Phoenix; children, Patti, and her husband, Bill LaBorde of Chandler; Tim, and his wife, Rachel Alber of Gilbert; Dan, and his wife, Kristin Alber of Chandler and Chris Alber of Phoenix; siblings, Walter, and his wife, Regina Alber of Monroe, WI; Irmagarde Drier of Onalaska, WI; Herbert, and his wife, Earlene Alber of Tempe; Betty Keppen of Freeport, IL; Willy, and his wife, Jean Alber of Freeport, IL; Joann Motter of Freeport, IL; Joseph, and his wife, Ellen Alber of Mission Viejo, CA. 11 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.
There will be a mass for Ted Alber at Saint Mary Magdalene on October 27 @11.30 (2654 E Williams Field Rd Gilbert, Arizona 85295) followed by a reception at DoubleTree by Hilton (1800 S San Tan Village Pkwy Gilbert Arizona 85295).
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 28, 2019. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix; with Chaplain Bob Barrett officiating.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019