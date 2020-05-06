|
Thomas C. Hoefle 1941—2020
Thomas C. Hoefle, age 79 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Pinecrest Village in Mt. Morris, IL. He was born February 4, 1941; the son of the late Merle and Shirley (Read) Hoefle. He was a 1959 graduate of Freeport High School and attended Illinois College of Jacksonville, IL. Tom married Gloria Herendeen on February 22, 1992; she passed on November 15, 2005. He worked as a Christian outreach coordinator and was a former member of 2nd Presbyterian Church of Freeport. His memberships also include the Elks Lodge and DeMolay, a youth Masonic organization. Tom was an avid reader and enjoyed watching nature. Most of all he loved his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Maggye) Hoefle of CA, Karen (Thomas) Sibenaller of Onalaska, WI, Jonathan (Dawn) Hoefle of Freeport, Tanya (Dustin) Schultz of New Bern, NC, Chad Hoefle of Stillman Valley, IL, Michelle (Donald) Thiele of Rockton, IL, and Jack (Sonja) Munda of Hampton, VA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brothers, Terry (Carole) Hoefle of Freeport and Michael (Lynn) Hoefle of Morrisville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Gloria. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for National Fallen Fire Fighters and . Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 6 to May 8, 2020