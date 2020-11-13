Thomas E. Hutson 1947—2020

Thomas E. Hutson, of South Beloit, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born November 18, 1947 to Edgar and Barbara (Ross) Hutson in German Valley, Illinois. Tom is survived by Linda, his wife of 51 years, and their two children Alexander (Beth) Hutson of Elkhorn, WI; Sarah (Steve) Baratka of Brookfield, WI; Grandchildren Connor, Madeline, and Graham Hutson, Joshua and Faith Baratka. Further survived by many dear cousins, friends, and neighbors.

A graduate of Forreston High School and Northern Illinois University with a Master's Degree in Science and Education, he taught briefly in Dakota, IL then spent the remainder of his career teaching Jr. High Science and Math at Shirland Grade School.

His family and friends will most remember his gentle nature, his intelligence, and his giving spirit. Tom was a longtime member and Sunday School teacher at Shirland United Methodist Church. For the past 25 years he has been an active member of Central Christian Church in Beloit where he volunteered in many ways, most recently he and Linda co-facilitated the Alpha program.

He was a voracious reader, a connoisseur of newspapers (new and old), and an avid fan of local high school sports. He painted for fun, he baked good bread. He loved to travel, hike, camp, and explore. He spent many hours taking the back roads and enjoying the scenery. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He prayed for them daily.

A Memorial service will be held at Central Christian Church at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Tom's honor, please consider a donation of your time and energy to a local charity. Tom's sudden departure leaves a void that others will need to fill.



