1/
Thomas Lauraitis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Lauraitis 1937—2020
Thomas A. Lauraitis, age 83 of Apple River, IL, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 20,2020.
He was born on July 20, 1937 in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles and Pauline (Paski) Lauraitis. Tom served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years and continued his service as a member of the Navy Reserve for 30 years, retiring as an E7 Chief Petty Officer. Tom worked for Motorola as an electronic technician for 26 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple River, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #298, finance manager for the Apple River Fire Department, secretary for Fleet Reserve Association in Arlington, VA, and Ham Radio Hidden Valley Amateur Radio (call #KB9SJC) in Platteville, WI. Tom was active almost every single day with various charitable organizations including St. Vincent De Paul.
He is survived by his daughter Laura (Robert) Peska of Walworth, WI; very special friend Peg Sichak of Mt. Prospect, IL; Tom's biggest fan Amy Magsamen of Mt. Prospect, IL; nieces and nephews- Claire Lauraitis-Smith, John Gunia, Linda Whitman, Dennis Gunia, and Charlene Flores; cousin John (Lori) Lauraitis of Palos Hills, IL and 2nd cousin Fred (Joann) Vaisvil of Hampshire, IL .
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Patricia Lauraitis, sisters Patricia Gunia and Sylvia Ernst, and brother Edward Lauraitis.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL.
A private family Catholic Mass will follow at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Apple River, IL.
Officiating will be Father Skorbutt.
Cremation rites to be accorded.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home - Warren
519 Tisdell Avenue
Warren, IL 61087
(815) 745-2114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home - Warren

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved