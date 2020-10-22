Thomas Lauraitis 1937—2020
Thomas A. Lauraitis, age 83 of Apple River, IL, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 20,2020.
He was born on July 20, 1937 in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles and Pauline (Paski) Lauraitis. Tom served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years and continued his service as a member of the Navy Reserve for 30 years, retiring as an E7 Chief Petty Officer. Tom worked for Motorola as an electronic technician for 26 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple River, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #298, finance manager for the Apple River Fire Department, secretary for Fleet Reserve Association in Arlington, VA, and Ham Radio Hidden Valley Amateur Radio (call #KB9SJC) in Platteville, WI. Tom was active almost every single day with various charitable organizations including St. Vincent De Paul.
He is survived by his daughter Laura (Robert) Peska of Walworth, WI; very special friend Peg Sichak of Mt. Prospect, IL; Tom's biggest fan Amy Magsamen of Mt. Prospect, IL; nieces and nephews- Claire Lauraitis-Smith, John Gunia, Linda Whitman, Dennis Gunia, and Charlene Flores; cousin John (Lori) Lauraitis of Palos Hills, IL and 2nd cousin Fred (Joann) Vaisvil of Hampshire, IL .
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Patricia Lauraitis, sisters Patricia Gunia and Sylvia Ernst, and brother Edward Lauraitis.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL.
A private family Catholic Mass will follow at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Apple River, IL.
Officiating will be Father Skorbutt.
Cremation rites to be accorded.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com