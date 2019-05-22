|
|
Thomas Shenberger 1975—2019
Thomas "Tommy Da Taxman" Shenberger, 44, Freeport, IL, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 3, 1975 in Freeport, IL to Wally and Cindy Sager Shenberger, and was in the FHS Class of 1993. He was Co-Owner of Sager Tax Service with his Mom.
Tommy's children were his whole world. His passions were Dirt Track Racing, especially watching his cousins: #28 Ricky Shenberger, Bobby Taggart and Robert Taggart, local favorite #B1 Jeff "Bone" Larson and #15B Brian Burkhoffer, The Packers, Badgers, Cubs and collecting Autographed Memorabilia. He loved teasing his Sister Patty "Pooh Butt" about her being a Cardinals Fan. Tom was loved by all of his Family and all of his Friends. He never met a Stranger.
Tom was also an ORGAN DONOR and before we left the hospital, His Heart was beating in another person, and 2 people received his kidneys. So even though Tom is no longer with us, He is living on.
He is survived by His Parents, Children: Destynie "DJ", Bryce, Whitney and Peyton; Fiancée, Autumn Schoenhard (Son Karl Schoenhard); Sister Patty (David "Rooster" O'Connell); Special Nephew Hunter, Grandma Ellen Sager, Aunts Karen Glasgow and Judy Sager, Uncles: Wayne (Cheryl), Rick (Tammy), and Randy (Tootle) Shenberger; and His Beloved Dogs: Oreo, Snickers, Maggie and Brutus.
He was preceded in death by Grandpa Harold Sager, Grandpa Walter "Red" and Grandma Barbara Shenbergrer, Uncles David and Randy Sager, and Perry Glasgow, Cousins James, Matt, Tyler, Justin, and many other family members.
Service will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S Park Blvd. Visitation 11-2, and Funeral at 2 with a Luncheon to follow. A Memorial has been established in his Memory. Cremation rites have been accorded. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 22 to May 24, 2019