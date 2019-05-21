|
|
Tommy Collins 1935—2019
Tommy Collins, 83, of Freeport, died Monday May 20, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born August 10, 1935 in West, MS, the son of Joe and Bobbie Collins. Tommy worked at Structo, but was later self-employed as a mechanic until his retirement in 2018. Tommy leaves to cherish his memories, sons, Keith (Bernetta) Collins, Brian (Hester) Collins, Mark Collins, and Derverz T.M. Collins; six grandchildren, Leah Coffman, Noah Collins, Donald Collins, Sherria Collins, Maurice Collins, and Maison Collins; great-granddaughter, Saylor Collins; three brothers, Willie (Learia) Collins, John (Kathy) Collins, and Arthur (Dorothy Ishmon) Collins; two sisters, Clara (Alfred) Walker, and Audrey (Rodney) Boyett; aunt, Dorothy; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday May 23, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign his online guestbook and to share remembrances.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 21 to May 23, 2019