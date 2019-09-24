Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
Tracy M. Twigg


1965 - 2019
Tracy M. Twigg Obituary
Tracy M. Twigg 1965—2019
Tracy M. Twigg, 54, of Cherry Valley, passed away September 20, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 14, 1965 in Freeport, IL, the son of Joe and Dorothy (Lewis) Twigg. He graduated from Forreston High School, then later received his bachelors from Northern Illinois University. He worked for FCA Assembly Plant, Belvidere for 30 years, retiring as a Team Leader. Married Roberto Martinez in Rockford, on September 6, 2014. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed family, friends, and traveling, especially the trips to Mexico with Roberto.
Survivors include spouse Roberto Martínez; sisters, Pat Cockrum and Jan Reuber; numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Linda Petta; and brother-in-law's, Don Reuber & Jim Wick.
Services will be 6 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL, 61108, with the Rev. Eric Lemonholm officiating. Visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials to Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, 7290 Argus Dr, Rockford, IL 61107 in his honor. – Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.

Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
