Tracy W. "Spanky" Peebles

Tracy W. "Spanky" Peebles Obituary
Tracy "Spanky" W. Peebles 1961—2019
Tracy "Spanky" W. Peebles, 57, of Freeport died Monday June 3, 2019 in his home. He was born July 24, 1961 the son of Delbert and Hazel (Stroup) Peebles. Tracy enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, fishing and having cookouts with friends. Surviving are his four brothers Leonard (Sue) Abraham, Ron (Diane) Abraham, Ricky Abraham and DeWayne (Lisa) Peebles; his sister Barbara Jo Abraham; and many nieces and nephews.
Tracy is preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirley Ritch. A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Saturday June 8, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign Tracy's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 5 to June 7, 2019
