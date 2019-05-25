V. June Finn 1930—2019

V. June Finn, age 88 of Stockton, IL, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1930; the eldest daughter of the late Lloyd and Myrtle (Carpenter) Vanderheyden. She was a 1948 graduate of Stockton High School. June married Eugene "Joe" Finn on August 6, 1955 in Stockton; he passed on January 8, 2009. She started her working career in Milwaukee at Norberg and in the evenings sang and waitressed in nightclubs there. She traded the more glamorous life to get married and start a family on the Finn Family Farm. She farmed alongside her husband while raising her family but often worked outside the home. Among her many jobs, June worked with her brothers Roger & Jack at Vanderheyden Furniture and she sold sports advertising for WACI Radio Station. She was a receptionist and sales representative for Townsend-Huschitt Insurance. June was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of Stockton. She was a charter member of the Apple River Canyon Chapter of the Daughter's of the American Revolution. She was also the D.A.R. Good Citizens chairmen for the JoDaviess County High Schools for 50 years. She enjoyed singing, playing piano, baking, and cooking, everyone loved her pies. She especially loved to watch her husband race cars and her children and grandchildren play sports. She accompanied her husband to the Illinois State Boys Basketball Tournament for many many years, attending even after his death. June is survived by her daughters Kristine Finn of Stockton, Kathleen (Randy) Kruse of Freeport, IL and Colleen (Karl) Henze of Shannon, IL; sons, Scott (Diane) of Stockton, Timothy (Lauren) Finn of Baytown, TX, and Patrick (Laura) Finn of Davenport, IA; 13 grandchildren, Morgan, Sean, Peter, Elizabeth, Makenzie, Tanner, Baily, Rogan, Riley, Garrett, Kaden, Erin, Kellen; 2 step-grandchildren, Ryan and Kenzie; 1 great grandchild, Penelope; 2 step-great grandchildren, Sawyer and Eila; sisters, Sharon (Danny) Broshous of Stockton and Linda (Steve) Thayer of Freeport; and brothers, Roger (Katherine) Vanderheyden of Yellville, AR, Robert (Jane) Vanderheyden of Stockton and Jack (Laurrel) Vanderheyden of Stockton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Malcom, Duane, William; and infant brother, Kenneth. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 29th at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Stockton. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com Published in The Journal-Standard from May 25 to May 28, 2019