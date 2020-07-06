Valentine "Val" Joseph Feiner 1936—2020
Valentine ("Val") Joseph Feiner, 84, of Freeport, IL, passed away after a courageous battle with COVID -19, on Tuesday, June 30th at Monroe Hospital, where he was loved and cared for by their entire staff. He was born on February 14th, 1936 to Frank and Amelia (Gruber) Feiner. He was a 1953 graduate of Spring Green High School and of Platteville College in 1958 where he met Barb. Val married Barbara Armstrong on June 6, 1959, at Holy Rosary Church in Darlington, WI. They attended St. Joseph Church where Val sang in the choir and was a lector for many years. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 61 years, children, Valerie Lynn (Richard Jr) Hauser, Larry (Jodi) Feiner and Kristine (Chip) Sanders, 11 grandchildren, Richard (Lu), Matthew, Steven, Robyn and Leah Hauser, Cole (Paula) and Corinne Feiner, Alicia (Adam Robinson) and Alex White, Claire and Clayton Sanders, 6 great grandchildren, Savannah Dall, Landon, Riley, and Carter Robinson, Angela Hauser, and Olivia Feiner. Sister Pauline Feiner S.D.S, Geraldine (Jim) Frank, Brother Stanley Feiner, a very special sister-in-law, Loraine Feiner and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Val was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, Caroline Guttmann, Rita Bauer, Dorothy Brickl, Virginia Altenbach, 4 brothers, Ralph, Dick, Cyril, and Francis and several extended family members.
Val will be most remembered for his undying love of his Lord and Savior and his family, relatives, and friends! He always had a kind heart to all he met, a warm smile, a keen sense of humor and a genuine concern for what was going on in "your life", not his. He was a man that would do absolutely anything for you and always treated you as he himself would want to be treated, with respect, compassion and love. He was a real gem that our family, relatives and friends were blessed to love and to have been loved by for 84 years. He always enjoyed spending precious time with his wife, children, family, relatives, and friends, going to grandchildren's games and activities, hunting & fishing trips and time spent at the cabin with Larry and nephew Greg, family, friends and relatives and always loved playing a game of euchre where he seldom ever lost! He loved to sing and was in the "Barbershoppers", the "Drop Chords" quartet in college and the "Lincolnaires" in Freeport. He enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.
As much as he would have loved having all of his family, relatives and friends in attendance, and in consideration of the COVID-19 State of IL requirements, a private family funeral mass and burial service at Chapel Hill Gardens, will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
In memory of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved and in lieu of flowers, memorials have been established in the names of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Shriners Hospital, and St. Joseph Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com