|
|
Vance Hasselman 1969—2020
Vance Robert Hasselman, age 50 of Freeport, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at FHN Hospital. Vance was born on August 13, 1969; the son of Bob and Darla Hasselman of Pearl City. Vance graduated from Pearl City High School in 1988. He was involved in FFA and 4-H and a big fan of all sports. Vance started showing beef cattle at the age of 8 and continued until he graduated high school. Then every year after has enjoyed watching cattle shows at local fairs. Another of Vance's lifelong interests was NASCAR, watching the races and talking with other NASCAR enthusiasts. He was also a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. Vance had a variety of jobs over the years and made many lifelong friends. Probably his favorite job was rural delivery of the Freeport Journal Standard. Vance is survived by his mom and dad; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Pat Gerke of Kent; niece Jordy (Chad) McPeek of Pearl City; nephew Cole (Kayla) Miller of Lena; great nieces, Brynlee & Marlee McPeek; great nephew, Brooks Miller; uncle and aunt, Karl & Cyd Hasselman of Pearl City; cousins, Shauna (Brad) Endress, Abigayle & Mackenzie Endress of Pearl City, Danell (Tom) O'Neill, and John O'Neill of Barrington. For the last 8 years Vance lived at Walnut Acres in Freeport. We would like to thank the nurses and caregivers for all their wonderful care. Vance was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray & Merna Groesinger and Bernard & Lona Hasselman; aunt, Nyla Hasselman; and Infant brother, Jason. A graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Wayne Fischer and Chip Sohl will be officiating the service. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 22 to May 24, 2020