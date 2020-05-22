The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hermann Funeral Home
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
For more information about
Vance Hasselman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Highland Cemetery
Pearl City, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vance Hasselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vance Hasselman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vance Hasselman Obituary
Vance Hasselman 1969—2020
Vance Robert Hasselman, age 50 of Freeport, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at FHN Hospital. Vance was born on August 13, 1969; the son of Bob and Darla Hasselman of Pearl City. Vance graduated from Pearl City High School in 1988. He was involved in FFA and 4-H and a big fan of all sports. Vance started showing beef cattle at the age of 8 and continued until he graduated high school. Then every year after has enjoyed watching cattle shows at local fairs. Another of Vance's lifelong interests was NASCAR, watching the races and talking with other NASCAR enthusiasts. He was also a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. Vance had a variety of jobs over the years and made many lifelong friends. Probably his favorite job was rural delivery of the Freeport Journal Standard. Vance is survived by his mom and dad; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Pat Gerke of Kent; niece Jordy (Chad) McPeek of Pearl City; nephew Cole (Kayla) Miller of Lena; great nieces, Brynlee & Marlee McPeek; great nephew, Brooks Miller; uncle and aunt, Karl & Cyd Hasselman of Pearl City; cousins, Shauna (Brad) Endress, Abigayle & Mackenzie Endress of Pearl City, Danell (Tom) O'Neill, and John O'Neill of Barrington. For the last 8 years Vance lived at Walnut Acres in Freeport. We would like to thank the nurses and caregivers for all their wonderful care. Vance was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray & Merna Groesinger and Bernard & Lona Hasselman; aunt, Nyla Hasselman; and Infant brother, Jason. A graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Wayne Fischer and Chip Sohl will be officiating the service. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hermann Funeral Home
Download Now