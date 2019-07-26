|
Velma L. Hoffman 1919—2019
Velma L. Hoffman, 99, of Forreston passed away on Friday July 26, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1919 in rural Carroll County to Clarence and Ethel (Zuck) Dambman. On June 4, 1947 she married Alvin Hoffman. They farmed the Hoffman Family Farm, Forreston.
Velma enjoyed gardening and antiquing. She treasured time with family and friends. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Forreston where she taught Sunday school and served as chairperson for the annual ham supper.
Survivors include her children, Sandy Hoffman, Dan (Judi) Hoffman of Forreston, and Cindy (Dave) Gesin of Winnebago. Grandchildren, Steve (Cara) Hoffman, Cori (Greg) Broshous, Daniel (Brandi) Hoffman, Matt (Julie) Gesin, Beth (Tom) Schmidt. Great grandchildren, Kerrigen and Zayne Hoffman, Paityn and Rylee Broshous, Cadan and Gavin Hoffman, Brady and Emelia Gesin, Hudson and Fletcher Schmidt. One sister-in-law, Harriet Dambman of Milledgeville. Velma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Robert and sister Nadine.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Forrestion with Rev. Scott Ralston officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday July 29, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery. A memorial has been established for White Oak Cemetery and First United Methodist Church. The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Presence St. Joseph Center, Freeport and Dr. Kara Hofmaster for their excellent care. Please visit and sign Velma's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 26 to July 28, 2019