Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Forreston
203 S. 3rd Street
Forreston, IL 61030
(815) 938-2470
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Forreston
203 S. 3rd Street
Forreston, IL 61030
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Forrestion, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma L. Hoffman


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma L. Hoffman Obituary
Velma L. Hoffman 1919—2019
Velma L. Hoffman, 99, of Forreston passed away on Friday July 26, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1919 in rural Carroll County to Clarence and Ethel (Zuck) Dambman. On June 4, 1947 she married Alvin Hoffman. They farmed the Hoffman Family Farm, Forreston.
Velma enjoyed gardening and antiquing. She treasured time with family and friends. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Forreston where she taught Sunday school and served as chairperson for the annual ham supper.
Survivors include her children, Sandy Hoffman, Dan (Judi) Hoffman of Forreston, and Cindy (Dave) Gesin of Winnebago. Grandchildren, Steve (Cara) Hoffman, Cori (Greg) Broshous, Daniel (Brandi) Hoffman, Matt (Julie) Gesin, Beth (Tom) Schmidt. Great grandchildren, Kerrigen and Zayne Hoffman, Paityn and Rylee Broshous, Cadan and Gavin Hoffman, Brady and Emelia Gesin, Hudson and Fletcher Schmidt. One sister-in-law, Harriet Dambman of Milledgeville. Velma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Robert and sister Nadine.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Forrestion with Rev. Scott Ralston officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday July 29, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery. A memorial has been established for White Oak Cemetery and First United Methodist Church. The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Presence St. Joseph Center, Freeport and Dr. Kara Hofmaster for their excellent care. Please visit and sign Velma's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now