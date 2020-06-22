Vera Haas 1927—2020
Vera Ruth Haas, age 93 of Freeport, IL passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Walnut Acres in Freeport, IL. She was born April 18, 1927 in Pleasant Valley; the daughter of the late Benjamin and Margaret (Randecker) Albrecht. Vera married John H. Haas on August 24, 1952 in Massbach. John passed away on August 26, 2000. Vera attended Keller School in Massbach. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Massbach and First Lutheran Church in Freeport. John and Vera farmed south of Stockton until retiring in 1993 and moved to Freeport. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and gardening. Vera will be dearly missed by her children, Marlene Haas of Freeport; Kathy (Martin) Murray of Freeport; Randy Haas of Park City, UT; her grandsons, Jeffrey Murray of Smyrna, GA, and Ryan Murray of Chicago, IL; her sister, Dorothy Endress of Asbury, IA; her brother, Benjamin (Donna) Albrecht of Lena; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her brother and sister-in-law, Henry (Dorothy) Albrecht; her sister and brother-in-law, Lillian (Ralph) Groezinger; and her brother-in-law, Wesley Endress. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.