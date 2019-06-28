Home

LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Verena Heinkel Obituary
Verena Heinkel 1928—2019
Lena- Verena W. Heinkel, 91 of Lena, IL passed away at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1928 to Alfred and Bertha (Mader) Wyss in Montrose, MO. She married Allen Dale Heinkel on October 28, 1946 in the Parsonage of St. John's Lutheran Church by Rev. Louis Beto. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL. Verena is survived by her five children; Richard (Kathy) Heinkel of Lena, IL, VeAnn (Greg) Klipstein, of Longmont, CO, Sandra Kay (Steve Hauser) Heid of Golden, CO, Dale (Linda) Heinkel of Altamont, IL and Lyle Heinkel of Lena, IL; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Allen in 2017, brother-in-law Harold and his wife Margret Heinkel, her brother Elmer Wyss, niece Beth Heinkel, and son-in-law Sherman Heid.Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL.
Pastor Rick Bader will officiate the services.Cremation rites were accorded.
Inurnment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL.
In lieu of flowers, at the family's request you may donate to an establishment of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 28 to June 30, 2019
