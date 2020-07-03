Veryl R. Mills 1935—2020
Veryl R. Mills, age 84 of Ridott, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Nursing Home in Freeport. He was born November 23, 1935; the son of the late Dale O. and Anna C. (Ubben) Mills. Veryl married Nancy C. Jones on June 13, 1954.
He was a graduate of Dakota High School. He was a Dairy farmer in the Ridott area and after retiring from farming, he drove for FS. He was a member of the Eagles Club of Freeport and of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau. Together, Veryl and Nancy enjoyed the Farmers Market and crafts. He also loved playing Euchre!
Veryl is survived by his son, Richard (Deb) Mills of Freeport; his daughter, Debra (Lou) Abbott of Pocahontas, Arkansas; 3 grandchildren, Amy (Tim Harney) Mills, Angela (Brandon Robbins) Garcia, and Heather (John) Casey; great grandchildren, Jacob Harney, Caleb Paxton, Urijah Robbins, Arik Ryan, and a great granddaughter on the way; brother, Donald (Donna) Mills of Pecatonica, IL; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
The funeral service will be held at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Dakota on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Please practice social distancing and bring a mask. Interment will take place at the Dakota Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
.