LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Josephs Catholic Church
Lena, IL
Vida Neebel


1927 - 2019
Vida Neebel Obituary
Vida Neebel 1927—2019
Vida Marie Neebel passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Il. Vida was born on May 5, 1927 as the youngest of six children born to John and Lena (McKinstry) Blair near Stockton. Robert Neebel and Vida were married on November 7, 1945 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton, IL. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena. She farmed alongside her husband for many years and was a loving Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Surviving are one son, Kenneth Neebel of Pearl City; one daughter, Jean (Dennis) Hill of Kent, two grandsons- Scott (Jean) Hill of Stockton and Tracey (Angie) Hill of Polo; two great grandsons- Wyatt Robert Hill of Stockton and Sam Edward Hill of Pearl City and one great-granddaughter Sophie Watts of Polo; one brother, Clyde Blair of Warren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Lena.
Visitation will be from 4:00 till 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Rosary Services will begin at 3:30 PM on Thursday at the Funeral Home.
Officiating will be Father Andrew Skrobutt.
A luncheon will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church before the burial.
Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport.
A memorial has been established in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
