Dr. Vinod K Wadhwa 1943—2019
It is with deep sorrow that we announce Dr. Vinod K Wadhwa passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, 12/8/19. He was a devoted Husband, Father and Physician and will be missed tremendously by all. A bright student, he came from humble beginnings and was able to achieve his dream of attending medical school. He then went on to the top ophthalmology program and graduated first in his class.
Following graduation, he immigrated to the US with his wife Sushma in 1971, first landing in Detroit with the promise of America in his heart. In 1976, he moved to Freeport IL, where he was a devoted member of the community and a practicing physician who performed over 25,000 cataract surgeries during his 35+ years of practice. He cared greatly for those less fortunate and gave free medical care to those who could not afford it, both in Freeport and in India. He made his home in Freeport and formed a close community of friends. He loved his family, his friends, his patients and the Detroit Lions. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sushma, and his children Anu (Jay), Bobby (Anu), and Tina (Ganesh) and grandchildren, Sachin, Leela, Ilan, Ayan, Sarine, Talin, and Jiya.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to either or the Combat Blindness Foundation.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 12 PM.
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 West Boughton Rd
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
(630) 759-1212
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019