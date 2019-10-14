|
Violette Tessendorf 1919—2019
Violette Charline Tessendorf age 99, passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Lena Living Center. She was born on November 15, 1919 at home near Argyle, WI. She attended school at the Mud Branch School and Argyle High School. She attended nurses training at St. Francis School of Nursing in Freeport and received her RN on graduation. She worked at St. Claire Hospital at Monroe which was only 2 years old at the time. She later was employed by Dr. Melvin Stuessy of Brodhead as an office nurse for 2 years. Violette then worked with the Boy Scouts for 59 years and Warren Community School for 10 years as a school nurse and the resource room. She was married by Rev. S. C. Benson in Blanchardville, WI to Frank A. Tessendorf on November 15, 1947 and they made their home in Warren.
She is survived by one son Gary Tessendorf of Warren and grandson Jeremy of Normal, IL, many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank in 1989 and son Donald (Judy) in 2016, twin sister Viola (Delbert) Martin and sister Mabel (Clarence) Saalsaa, four brothers, Jesse, Clarence, Glenn and Cecil.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Warren, IL.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of services on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the church.
Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Vicar Michelle Knight will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in her name.
