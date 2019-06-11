Home

Virginia "Ruth" Jacobs 92 of Sycamore passed away June 10, 2019. She was born April 8, 1927 to Charles and Bertha (Boykin) Bradford in Hickory Hills Township, Wayne County, Illinois. She married William E. Jacobs on July 23, 1949 in Dixon, Illinois. Over the years, they resided in Dixon, Freeport, Belvidere and Orangeville, Illinois. Ruth is survived by her husband, Bill Jacobs, of almost 70 years, Three children: James (Stephanie) Jacobs, South Carolina, Paula (Thomas) Markanich, Des Plaines, Mark (Jacqui) Jacobs, Sycamore, and many nieces and nephews. Six grandchildren: Brooke, Jennifer, Megan, Ryan, Cory and Aaron. Six great grandchildren: Ethan , Ella, Madison, Avery, Ashton and Jaxxon. Preceded in death by her Parents: Charles and Bertha Bradford. Three brothers: Ralph, James and Archie. One Sister: Betty Schmidt Celebration of Life will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Sycamore Community Center 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore, Illinois. Community Room C from 1 - 4 pm, Arrangements by Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 11 to June 13, 2019
