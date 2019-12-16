|
Virginia Mae Heimerdinger 1928—2019
Virginia Mae Heimerdinger, 91, of Pearl City, IL, passed away on December 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11 AM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 229 S. 1st St. Pearl City, IL. Visitation will be held on Friday December 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM, also at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are being handled by the Offenheiser-Schwarz Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019