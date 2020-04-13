|
Virginia Mae Schlamp 1927—2020
Virginia Mae Tyrell Schlamp, 93, of Freeport, IL, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Liberty Village. She was born on January 15, 1927 in Freeport to Mae Tyrell. She married Jay C. Schlamp in October 1946 in Chicago, IL. She retired from Furst-McNess and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Marian Society in Freeport. She also volunteered for 24 years at Freeport Memorial Hospital Surgical Floor. She was a lifetime Chicago Cubs fan. Virginia also loved going on bus trips, attending musicals, and was a frequent casino goer. Her most memorable trip was to Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.
Survivors include her daughter Connie (Dick) Grebner of Freeport; son Steven (Karen) Schlamp of Freeport; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Jen) Schlamp of Aurora, IL, Michael Schlamp of Nashville, TN, Christopher (Kim) Grebner of Nevada, Melissa (John) Murray of Madison, WI, and Jennifer (Zachary) Yeager of Greer, SC; step-grandson Marty (Nicole) Holbert of Freeport; great-grandchildren: Jack Schlamp of Aurora, IL, Skyler and Mason Grebner of Nevada, Shannon Murray of Madison, WI, Shelby Ramsey of Greer, SC; and step-great-grandchildren: Veronica Gross of Clinton, IA and Gracie Holbert of Freeport.
She was preceded in death by her mother, husband, son Barry and his wife Grace (Sue) Schlamp.
A private service will be held on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens (Chapel of Peace) in Freeport, IL, with Father Timothy Barr officiating. A memorial has been established in her name. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020