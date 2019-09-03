|
Virginia Niemeier 1931—2019
Virginia M. Niemeier, 88, of Lena passed away August, 31, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. She was born May 18, 1931 in Morrison, IL to Laurence and Gladys (Hartman) Durward. Virginia married Melvin Niemeier on August 25, 1948 and together they worked the family farm in rural Lena.
Virginia enjoyed sewing blankets for church missions and also veterans in hospitals. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Warren.
She is survived by her children: Bryan (Marcia) Niemeier of Annawan, IL, David Niemeier of Gratiot, WI, Susan (Leon)Sack of Munfordville, KY, and Alan (Cathy) Niemeier of Argyle, WI; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren, and a sister Pat Gates of Lena. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin on August 3, 1999, two great grandsons, Gauge and Chandler, and brother Alvin Durward. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00PM at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Warren, IL.
Officiating will be Reverend Michelle Knight. Luncheon to follow the service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019