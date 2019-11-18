Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
German Valley United Methodist Church
7 Main St.
German Valley, IL
Walter Whitney "Walt" Siemens Jr.


1942 - 2019
Walter Whitney "Walt" Siemens Jr. Obituary
Walter "Walt" Whitney
Siemens, Jr. 1942—2019
Walter "Walt" Whitney Siemens, Jr., 77, of Freeport, passed peacefully at home on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at German Valley United Methodist Church, 7 Main St., German Valley with Pastor Donald Plock officiating. Memorial visitation 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Cremation rites accorded. A memorial will be established. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
