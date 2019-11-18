|
Walter "Walt" Whitney
Siemens, Jr. 1942—2019
Walter "Walt" Whitney Siemens, Jr., 77, of Freeport, passed peacefully at home on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at German Valley United Methodist Church, 7 Main St., German Valley with Pastor Donald Plock officiating. Memorial visitation 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Cremation rites accorded. A memorial will be established. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019