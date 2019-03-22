Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Wuthrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Wally" Wuthrich Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter "Wally" Wuthrich Jr. Obituary
Walter "Wally" Wuthrich Jr. 1939—2018
Walter (Wally) Wuthrich Jr., 79, of Chicago, formerly of Freeport, died unexpectedly on December 29, 2018 while visiting family in Texas. He graduated from Freeport Senior High School in 1957 and was a proud veteran of the US Army. Wally was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was known for his wonderful dry sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood IL, on March 29, 2019 from 11:30-12:00. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave, Chicago from 2:00-5:00.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.