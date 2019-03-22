|
Walter "Wally" Wuthrich Jr. 1939—2018
Walter (Wally) Wuthrich Jr., 79, of Chicago, formerly of Freeport, died unexpectedly on December 29, 2018 while visiting family in Texas. He graduated from Freeport Senior High School in 1957 and was a proud veteran of the US Army. Wally was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was known for his wonderful dry sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood IL, on March 29, 2019 from 11:30-12:00. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave, Chicago from 2:00-5:00.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019