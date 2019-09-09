|
Wanda L. Dikkers 1924—2019
Wanda L. Dikkers, age 95 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Parkview home in Freeport. She was born April 7, 1924 to Harold and Nevada (Lestikow) Hutmacher. She was a graduate of Freeport High School. Wanda married William J. Dikkers on October 21, 1944; he passed on March 9, 1998. Along with raising four sons, she was also the bookkeeper for Dikkers & Burkholder Texaco in Freeport. Wanda was a member of the Cedarville UMC where she served as the church organist for many years. She also played for Sunday School, nursing homes and many funerals over the years. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, serving as treasurer for over 40 years. Her memberships also include the Freeport Garden Club, Elks Lodge, and various card clubs as she was an avid card player. She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies. She is survived by her sons, Kurt E. (Susan) Dikkers of Innsbrook, MO, Steve (Michele) Dikkers of Guttenberg, IA, and Gene (Kimberly) Dikkers of Freeport; grandchildren, Cory Dikkers, Casey (Jessica) Dikkers, Brendt (Amy) Dikkers, Nicole (Anthony) Manthei, and Katrina (Arjan Sanyal) Dikkers; great grandchildren, Peyton Dikkers, Spencer Manthei, Madisyn Manthei, and Natalie Manthei; and step-great grandchild, Kaden Yaun. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, Gary; brother, Roger Hutmacher; sister, Norma Jean Shuey; and daughter-in-law, Marlene Dikkers. Wanda's family gives special thanks to Parkview, the nurses, cna's, and all other staff for the love, care and compassion they surrounded Wanda with during her short 16 month stay. She truly felt at home. The family also thanks FHN Hospice nurses for their care and compassion to Wanda and her family during her last month of life. We were truly blessed. The funeral service will he held on Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedarville United Methodist Church in Cedarville, IL with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
