The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
For more information about
Wanda Dikkers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Dikkers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda L. Dikkers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda L. Dikkers Obituary
Wanda L. Dikkers 1924—2019
Wanda L. Dikkers, age 95 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Parkview home in Freeport. She was born April 7, 1924 to Harold and Nevada (Lestikow) Hutmacher. She was a graduate of Freeport High School. Wanda married William J. Dikkers on October 21, 1944; he passed on March 9, 1998. Along with raising four sons, she was also the bookkeeper for Dikkers & Burkholder Texaco in Freeport. Wanda was a member of the Cedarville UMC where she served as the church organist for many years. She also played for Sunday School, nursing homes and many funerals over the years. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, serving as treasurer for over 40 years. Her memberships also include the Freeport Garden Club, Elks Lodge, and various card clubs as she was an avid card player. She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies. She is survived by her sons, Kurt E. (Susan) Dikkers of Innsbrook, MO, Steve (Michele) Dikkers of Guttenberg, IA, and Gene (Kimberly) Dikkers of Freeport; grandchildren, Cory Dikkers, Casey (Jessica) Dikkers, Brendt (Amy) Dikkers, Nicole (Anthony) Manthei, and Katrina (Arjan Sanyal) Dikkers; great grandchildren, Peyton Dikkers, Spencer Manthei, Madisyn Manthei, and Natalie Manthei; and step-great grandchild, Kaden Yaun. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, Gary; brother, Roger Hutmacher; sister, Norma Jean Shuey; and daughter-in-law, Marlene Dikkers. Wanda's family gives special thanks to Parkview, the nurses, cna's, and all other staff for the love, care and compassion they surrounded Wanda with during her short 16 month stay. She truly felt at home. The family also thanks FHN Hospice nurses for their care and compassion to Wanda and her family during her last month of life. We were truly blessed. The funeral service will he held on Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedarville United Methodist Church in Cedarville, IL with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Download Now