Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens "Chapel of Peace"
2514 IL-26
Freeport, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens "Chapel of Peace"
2514 IL-26
Freeport, IL
Wanda L. Remmers


1933 - 2020
Wanda L. Remmers Obituary
Wanda L. Remmers 1933—2020
Wanda L. Remmers, 86, of Freeport, IL, passed away on March 10, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1933 in Apple River, IL to Orville and Melva (Hemiller) Dittmar. She was a graduate of Pearl City High School and on May 25, 1952, married George Remmers, Jr. in Pearl City, IL. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and American Legion Auxiliary Post 1014 in Pearl City.
Survivors include her daughter Susan Remmers; sisters-in-law Bonnie Dittmar, Edna Southard, Martha Remmers, Marilyn McLane, and Donna Starliper; brother-in-law Bob (Norma) McLane; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brother Neil Dittmar, 5 sisters-in-law, 8 brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephew.
Funeral service will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 at 11 AM, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens "Chapel of Peace", 2514 IL-26 in Freeport, IL. Friends may call at the Chapel at 10 AM until time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
