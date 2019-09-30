|
|
Wayne E. Dascher 1939—2019
Wayne Eugene Dascher, age 80 of Freeport, IL passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Nursing Home in Freeport. He was born on February 18, 1939 in Stockton, IL to George Henry and Sadie Margrete (Endress) Dascher. Wayne was raised in Freeport and lived and worked his adult life in the Chicago area. He was an avid bowler from an early age and won many championship tournaments. He is survived by his sisters, Lorraine (Cubby) Blair and Ruth Heckman; brothers, Ronald (Pat) Dascher and LaVern (Patty Finley) Dascher; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Berniece Sargent, Geraldine Elgin and Carleen Meinert. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Peace at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019