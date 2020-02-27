|
|
Wayne W. Demuth 1940—2020
Wayne W. Demuth, age 79 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He was born June 12, 1940; the son of William M. and Ada (Rous) Demuth. On May 6, 1967, Wayne married Connie Bell; she passed on July 31, 2012. He was a graduate of Loyal High School in Loyal, WI. After high school, Wayne enlisted in the United States Army. Following his service he went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from UW Madison. Wayne worked as a CPA for Smith, Demuth & Black. He also volunteered at FHN Memorial Hospital and he voluntarily prepared taxes at the Senior Center. Wayne was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Freeport. His memberships also include the Harvard, IL Moose Lodge and Lake Geneva, WI Kiwanis Club. He loved music and watching sports of all kinds, with the Cubs being his favorite. He is survived by his children, Sarah (Erick) Poffenberger of Forreston, William (Renee) Demuth of Freeport, Martha (Shawn) Miller of Winnebago; 6 grandchildren Jacob, Caleb Poffenberger, Evan, Amia Demuth, Emily and Riley Miller; brother, Michael (Karen) Demuth; sisters, Sue (Don) Piirainen, Connie Hansen, and Corinne (Tim) Skalitzky; brother-in-law and friend, Frank Catlin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Connie; two grandchildren, Taylor Poffenberger and Aiden Demuth; and sister, Kay Catlin. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020