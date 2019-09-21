|
|
Wendall Boomgarden 1926—2019
Wendall William Boomgarden, 92, of German Valley, IL, passed away on September 13, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 1:30 PM, with visitation at 1 PM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel in Freeport, IL, with Pastor Grant Mulder officiating. Inurnment will be at the Silver Creek Cemetery in German Valley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local hospice organization. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019