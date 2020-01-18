|
|
Wesley Thill 1928—2020
Wesley W. Thill, 91, of Lena passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. He was born on Christmas day in 1928 in Clayton WI to William and Ruth (Bruss) Thill. He married Betty Keppen in August 1948 at the Brethren Church. Wesley was a cheese maker at Excelsior Cheese Factory in Lena alongside his father William, receiving many awards during his career. In his free time Wesley and his wife Betty enjoyed going camping and were apart of Good Sam's Camping club, Freeport Campers, Stagecoach campers and Blackhawks Campers.
He is survived by his daughters; Diana Thill-Reed of Freeport, IL, Christine Woolcock of Waddams Grove, IL , son; Mark (Linda) Thill of Dakota, IL, Grandchildren; Helen Reed, Laurinda (Nathan) Howe, Talena (Scott) Wuebbels, Victoria Thill, 5 great-grandchildren, brothers; Lowell Thill, David (Pat) Thill, Ronnie (Henrietta) Thill, and Carlyle (Claire) Thill.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty in 2015, and his brother Marvin Thill.
Visitation will be held from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Leamon's Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Noon, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Freeport Church of the Brethren in Freeport, IL
Officiating will be Pastor Christina Singh.
Interment will take place at Lena Burial Park in Lena, IL.
A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020