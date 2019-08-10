|
|
Wilbur G. Kruse 1935—2019
Wilbur George Kruse, age 84 of Freeport, IL passed away at Presence of St. Joseph Center on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1935 at Dakota, IL to the parents of George and Mabel (Bricklen) Kruse and is survived by his wife, Beverly (Booth) Kruse of Freeport, IL. They were married on May 31, 1958 at Cherry Grove Church of Brethren by Rev. Merle Hawbecker and celebrated 61 years of marriage. They were blessed with 4 children. Ellen (Steven) Rice, Freeport IL, George (Michelle) Kruse Iowa Falls, IA, Susan Kay, deceased, (George) Dawson, West Bend, WI, and Harlan (Janet) Kruse, Juda, WI; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The memorial service will be on Thursday, August 15th at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. also at Walker Mortuary. A time of fellowship will follow at the SCAEC Silver Creek Museum. A memorial fund has been established for the Stephenson County Antique Engine Club (SCAEC) 2965 S. Walnut Rd, Freeport, IL 61032; National Historic Cheesemaking Center 2108 6th Ave, Monroe, WI 53566; and FHN Hospice, c/o FHN Foundation, 1045 W Stephenson St, Freeport, IL 61032. Condolences may be shared and full obituary may be read at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019