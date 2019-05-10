|
Willard "Bill" Harbach 1943—2019
Willard "Bill" L. Harbach, age 76, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 at Monroe Hospice Home in Monroe, WI, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 3, 1943 to Lawrence and Mabel (Ferguson) Harbach. He married Barbara Blasing on February 23, 1963 at St. John's Lutheran Church of Lena, IL.
Bill was a Member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, a former member of the Board of Elders and former board member of the Citizens Bank and Trust of Warren.
Bill loved spending time with his wife throughout the years. They enjoyed trips together on their motorcycle, vacations with their kids and grandkids, and holiday get-togethers were always special times. His love of farming began with time spent working alongside his grandpa. He became active in FFA at the local and regional level where he served as President of his local chapter. He started farming on his own as a junior in high school and bought his first farm as a senior. He was an innovator of row crop agriculture in the area. One of his greatest passions in life was harvesting corn, starting with his 2 row earcorn picker, to his John Deere S680 with a 12 row head, which he still drove this past fall. He instilled his love of farming to his two sons, who he farmed with until the day he died.
Bill is survived by his wife Barb of Warren; four children- Heath (Barb) of Warren, Dee Dee (Dale) Calow of Warren, Stephanie (John) Curtiss of Stockton, Dirk (Melissa) of Apple River; twelve grandchildren- Shane (Sarah) Harbach, Cody (Danesa) Harbach, Chelsea Harbach, Analiesa Harbach, Brady (Alisha) Calow, Kyler Calow(fiancée Lindsey Parkinson), Payton Calow, Emily Curtiss, Dylan Curtiss, Adriana Curtiss, Madeline Harbach, Jacob Harbach; siblings- Connie (John) Aspinwall of Freeport, Valrey Stabenow of Kaysville, UT, Reggie Biesemeier of Lena, Denise (Kirk) Seuring of Lena, Todd Harbach (fiancée Lori) of Las Vegas, NV, Phillip (Stacey) Harbach of AZ; two sister-in-laws- Alice (Leland) Diehl of Viroqua, WI and Pat Kent of Winslow; brother-in-law LaVern (Phyllis) Blasing of Lena; aunt Lucille Karnatz; uncle Norman Wybourn; aunt Eunice Harbach and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Shirley Harbach, father and mother-in-law Harold and Leona Blasing, brothers-in-law Richard Stabenow, Lee Biesemeier, and Eldon Kent.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena.
Officiating will be Rev. Rick Bader.
Interment will take place at the Lena Burial Park.
Luncheon will follow services at the church.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 10 to May 12, 2019