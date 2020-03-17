|
|
William "Bill" B. Nampel 1928—2020
William "Bill" B. Nampel, 92, of Cedarville, IL died Monday March 16, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born February 17, 1928 in Freeport the son of Walter A. and Helen (Neuman) Nampel. Bill and Evelyn Phillips were united in marriage October 8, 1949. Evelyn passed away November 15, 1994. He served in the Illinois National Guard for 3 years. Bill was a journeyman carpenter and worked for all the local general carpenters of commercial and industrial type for 35 years. He retired in 1991. He served ten years on the Cedarville Village Board as a Trustee. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Freeport and the Freeport Eagles Club #679. He was a lifetime Chicago White Sox and Green Bay Packer fan. Surviving is his son Dennis (Julie) Nampel of Winnebago, IL; two daughters Linda (Steven) Penticoff of Freeport, IL and Sally (Brad) Pfile of Freeport, IL; sister Eileen (Fred) Kerkhoff of Freeport, IL; six grandchildren Jon (Tammy) Penticoff of South Beloit, IL, Chris (Keri) Penticoff of Lake Summerset, IL, Todd (Kari) Penticoff of Bennington, NE, Melissa (Dan) Evans of Pearl City, IL, Tony Nampel of Lanark, IL and Jessica (Steve) Harweger of Winnebago, IL; and 13 great-grandchildren with the last three births being sets of twins. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son-in-law, Steven Penticoff. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in his memory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020