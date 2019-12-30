|
William C. Wagner 1942—2019
William C. Wagner of Freeport, 77 died with his family at his side on December 28th. He was born June 3, 1942 to Leonard and Florence (Beck) Wagner. He graduated from high school in 1960. He married Carol E. Bergman on August 20, 1960 in Lena. She died on November 10, 2007. William worked for California Pellet Mill, Micro Switch Honeywell and then at the Freeport Machine Works. For 14 years he owned Freeport Sporting Goods before retiring. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Freeport and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He was also a part of the Eagles Club Men's fast pitch softball team. Bill was an avid outdoorsmen and he loved his Brittany Spaniels. He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Brian) Evans, and his sons, Bill (Autumn) Wagner and Eric Wagner all of Freeport. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Hamm of Freeport. His Brother-in-laws, Dennis Bergman of Lena and Richard Bergman of Stockton. His Grandchildren include Erin (Austin) Gorsh of Davenport, IA, Seth, Craig, Nolan and Hunter Wagner all of Freeport as well as Lauren Evans of Sioux Falls, S.D. He has 1 great grandson, Logan Gorsh of Davenport, IA. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol. His sister Geraldine Hamm and his brother and Sister-in-law, Don and Lois Wagner as well as his in-laws, Harold and Esther Bergman. Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Hank Fairman officiating at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. His final resting place will be at Oakland Cemetery next to his wife, Carol. Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020